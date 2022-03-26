Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50

Taylor Hawkins (left) and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters arrive at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LOS ANGELES, March 26 — American rock band Foo Fighters announced the death of Taylor Hawkins, the band’s drummer, in a tweet late yesterday.

The band did not provide details on the cause of death. Hawkins was 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a tweet posted to its official Twitter account.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Variety reported that the band had been preparing to perform in Bogota yesterday at the time of his death. — Reuters