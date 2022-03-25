Oscar nominees in main categories

HOLLYWOOD, March 25 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 94th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, an eerie psychological Western about a repressed 1920s cattle rancher in Montana, leads with 12 nods, followed by sci-fi epic Dune at 10, and Belfast and West Side Story tied at seven.
Best picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best actor
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best supporting actor
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best supporting actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best international feature film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best animated feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best documentary feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Best original screenplay
Belfast — Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up — Adam McKay and David Sirota
King Richard — Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza — Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World — Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best adapted screenplay
CODA — Sian Heder
Drive My Car — Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune — Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter — Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog — Jane Campion
Films with six or more nominations
The Power of the Dog — 12
Dune — 10
Belfast — 7
West Side Story — 7
King Richard — 6
— AFP