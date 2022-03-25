HBO Max’s new tool for helping you choose a programme

The series 'Friends' is available on HBO Max in the United States. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Television

LOS ANGELES, March 25 — Feel like watching Friends but don’t know which episode to choose? HBO Max has the solution. The streaming platform has unveiled a new option to help its users. From now on, they will be able to activate a special button to choose an episode randomly. Here’s the lowdown!

Finding a TV show to watch has become increasingly complicated with the multitude of content available. HBO Max is hoping to help you solve this relatively new problem. The platform has launched a new feature called “Shuffle” which allows you to randomly launch an episode of a series via the streaming site.

This new option is already available for 45 series (including Friends, ER, Rick & Morty, South Park, The Big Bang Theory and The Office) on the streaming platform and accessible worldwide, where HBO Max is available.

According to HBO Max, this new feature addresses one of users’ most frequent requests. Netflix launched its “Play Something” tool some time ago, allowing users to let the platform choose content to watch from the entire catalogue. Meanwhile Amazon Prime Video also announced the launch of a random mode in the United States in 2021. The option is available for a few series, but has not yet been rolled out globally. — ETX Studio