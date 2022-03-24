SpongeBob and friends head to Kamp Koral in an all-new show debuting in Malaysia this month

Get ready for the second spinoff of the number-one animated series ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ from March 28 in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Nickelodeon Animation Studio

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The second spinoff of the number-one popular animated series SpongeBob SquarePants is set to tell brand-new stories about one of the most beloved friends in TV history this month.

The series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends as they spend their summer holiday building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the 13-episode CG-animated prequel series is slated to premiere across South-east Asia from March 28, airing weekdays at 5.30pm (Malaysian time).

The series features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Douglas Lawrence Osowski (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles.

Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

In the sneak peek of the series premiere, The Jellyfish Kid, a young SpongeBob is determined to catch his first jellyfish and his friends do whatever they can to help him.

SpongeBob Squarepants premiered on July 17, 1999, and quickly became the most-watched kids’ animated series, a title which is held on to for about two decades.

Along the way, the series garnered a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base.

It is the most widely distributed property in ViacomCBS Networks International history, seen in more than 170 countries and territories, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every month.

SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank.

The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

Catch the 13-episode animated series on Nickelodeon to learn more about the backstories of some of the characters from March 28.