Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis raise more than RM143.48m for Ukraine, president Zelensky thanks couple (VIDEO)

Kutcher and Ukrainian-born Kunis had been actively posting their crowdfunding initiative on Instagram to help Ukraine victims. ― Picture via Instagram/aplusk

PETALING JAYA, March 23 ― Celebrities Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have surpassed their goal of raising US$34 million (RM143.48 million) to aid Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

The couple shared the message on their Instagram account saying that their collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainties.

Hollywood Reporter wrote that Kunis, a native of Ukraine moved to the United States when she was a child, and Kutcher set up a GoFundMe campaign on March 3 and made a personal donation of US$3 million (RM12.66 million).

“We asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could.

“Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need

“Funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org so they can act now,” they said.

On Twitter Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had praises for the couple and thanked them for their support and determination.

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022

While Flexport.org is an organisation that sends relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, Airbnb.org is providing free, short term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.