University in Canada to offer course on US rapper Kanye West starting Sept

A university in Canada will be offering a course on controversial American singer Kanye West. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — A Canadian university will be offering a course on controversial rapper Kanye West.

Montreal rapper Narcy — known to his students as Professor Yassin Alsalman — will be teaching the “Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design” course at Concordia University this fall, Montreal City News reported.

“This class isn’t only about Kanye. It’s about community, creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and nightmares – and more importantly, self-actualization,” wrote the Professor in an Instagram post.

In an interview with CityNews, Alsalman said the course it’s all about teaching “students critical thinking around, around the things that they involve themselves in.”

Alsalman started teaching at Concordia in 2013 and has over the years offered courses on American hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest, Lauryn Hill, and more.

“I have always used artists as sources of study within the hip hop courses, as opposed to just teaching the history of hip hop and somebody that is so formative and present in the minds of youth is Kanye West. So it only made sense to use him as a case study for the class.

“I think, Kanye, his presence has brought up a lot of conversation, whether it be around male privilege, creative genius, being able to dabble in different forms of creativity, from fashion to music to, you know, excelling in all these spaces. Challenging industry while being a part of the industry.

“I always say I learn as much from my students as I teach them, so I am looking forward to being back in a space with them where we can have conversations and grow together,” added Alsalman.