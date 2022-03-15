‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’: Samuel L Jackson’s acting masterclass (VIDEO)

Samuel L Jackson and Dominique Fishback's characters demonstrate that sometimes you can choose your family. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Samuel L Jackson has this habit of making anything watchable just by being in it. Whatever he’s cast in and whoever he plays, the actor commits and sometimes he is the only reason to watch a show.

The good news is that his latest project, the six-episode The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, has Jackson as the heart of the show with the story being a close second.

Based on Walter Mosley’s novel of the same name, it chronicles the life of a man in the throes of dementia as he is offered a poisoned chalice—to regain his mental faculties for a while but at the cost of shortening his life.

As the clock ticks, he then sets himself the task of solving both the mystery of his nephew’s murder and the unravelling of his own life.

Jackson is masterful as he plays the titular character Ptolemy Grey in various phases of his life; the one slightly challenging part of the show as it veers between present time and flashbacks.

In a way it mirrors Ptolemy Grey’s own fogged state of being and the fleeting states of clarity amplified both in the present and memories of the past.

Jackson says his personal experience seeing close relatives with dementia helped inform his portrayal.

“I would like to think that; between my mother, my grandfather, and my aunt, my uncle, and kind of watching them deteriorate in specific kinds of ways.”

A certain chemistry

Jackson’s co-stars are also extremely watchable—there’s the intense fire in Cynthia Kaye McWilliam’s Sensia, Grey’s wife whose loss hovers at the edges of his failing memories, as well as Omar Benson Miller’s understated turn as the nephew who is the only relative who genuinely cares about and makes the effort to look after Grey.

The heart of the story however lies in Ptolemy Grey’s relationship with the teenaged Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback who becomes Grey’s unlikely caretaker after the sudden loss of his nephew.

Jackson and Fishback are convincing in their banter, the growth of their relationship that had unusual beginnings but then progressed to a point where they became, to each other, the most important person in their lives.

When I asked Fishback how she navigated the tricky nuance of such a relationship, she summed it all up as “being present.”

“I didn’t really worry about all these details. I just started with being. Being present and communicating. And I’m just thankful that the experiment of not mapping those things out and being present each day and on set each moment of their lives allowed us to have that nuanced and careful type of love between them,” she said.

If there is one criticism of the story is that the pacing and the frenetic switches between the past and present can be uneven and easily confusing if you do not follow the plot with care.

Even for those who hadn’t read Walter Mosley’s original novel there is still a lot to like about Ptolemy Grey as it takes a sensitive and nuanced look at how senior citizens are often left at the fringes of society, and like the main protagonist are done wrong and neglected unless they can demonstrate some sort of value.

The heart of the story however is a reminder that sometimes family isn’t about blood; that sometimes family is just the people who love you enough to treat you right.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is now screening on Apple TV+ and you can watch the trailer below: