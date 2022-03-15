Dolly Parton ducks out of Rock Hall of Fame running

US country music singer Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 15 — Dolly Parton on Monday said she would withdraw her name from consideration for this year’s class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

In a statement the country icon said “even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right.”

Artists including Beck, Devo, Kate Bush, Eminem, Carly Simon and Rage Against The Machine are among this year’s crop of artists in the running for the coveted honor.

“I do hope the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and will be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton, 76, wrote.

“This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

Country stars are not foreign to the Cleveland-based Hall of Fame — Johnny cash, Jimmie Rodgers and Chet Atkins are all among its ranks.

Acts can be inducted 25 years after their first commercial music release. — AFP