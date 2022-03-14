British singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart turns repairman to mend pothole-ridden road near Essex home (VIDEO)

British singer-songwriter Sir Rod Sterwart turned road repairman after the road leading to his Essex house was riddled with potholes. — Screen capture via Instagram/ sirrodstewart

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — British singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart momentarily turned road repairman to fill up the pothole riddled road near his home in Essex.

Stewart decided to take matters into his own hands as he claimed no one bothered to do it, Daily Mail reported.

Taking to his Instagram via two videos, the 77-year-old I Don’t Want To Talk About It singer said there had been several incidents on the road.

The rocker quipped his Ferrari could not pass as a result of the road condition.

“I am repairing the street where I live as no-one can be bothered to do it. Me and my mates,” he said in the clip.

The camera then panned around to show Stewart and his friends shovelling gravel before showing the road that was full of large puddle-filled holes.

In the second clip, which had been captioned as ‘Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!’, the hitmaker said the road near where he lives has been like that for ages.

“People are smashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all!”

“So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves. We are filling the holes while millions and millions of pounds have been spent on the M11.”