Hong Kong Film Awards postponed to June as Covid-19 cases surge

The 40th Hong Kong Film Awards had been postponed from April 17 to June due to the city state's worsening Covid-19 pandemic. — Photo via Facebook/ Hong Kong Film Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong, the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards has been fixed for June instead of its original date next month.

The change in dates was announced by the organising committee via their social media pages on Wednesday.

The postponement did not come as a surprise as organising chairman Derek Yee had previously been quoted as saying that organising of the event, originally slated for April 17, would depend on the Covid-19 situation.

He also did not discount the possibility that the award would be held online, topick.hket reported.

Yee was quoted by sohu.com as saying that despite postponing the event, it will still be held this year.

The results for the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards last year was announced by Yee using Facebook, Instagram and YouTube due to the pandemic.

The decision for the postponement came as the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government submitted request to mainland China to dispatch medical teams to aid Hong Kong in dealing with severe Covid-19 cases and boost efficiency of treating patients among public hospitals.

The fifth wave of Covid-19 epidemic has registered more than 500,000 positive cases, among them over 100,000 were asymptomatic cases, Global Times reported.

As of Tuesday, the number of deaths reached 2,365, mostly seniors.



