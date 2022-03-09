Screening of ‘The Batman’ in Texas halted after live bat released in screening hall (VIDEO)

Screening of 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson in Austin, Texas, had to be paused after a moviegoer released a live bat in the screening hall. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Screening of The Batman at a cinema in Texas had to be halted after a moviegoer released a live bat in the screening hall

One moviegoer Vincent Genovese said the new caped crusader flick was being screened halfway when he noticed a critter on screen.

“At one point on the screen, you kind of saw something flapping around. Within the context of the movie, it looked like a bat flying around on screen,” Genovese told The Post.

I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater . #Imcooloffthat pic.twitter.com/NdSkMITXQi — J (@Jeremiah24_) March 5, 2022

“After a few minutes, one of the employees kind of yells, ‘Do you want me to stop the movie?’” Genovese reportedly said.

The Cinepolis Moviehouse and Eatery operator in Austin later decided to pause the movie and called in animal control.

Genovese said patrons were offered a refund if they didn’t feel safe being in the room with the bat but only a handful of people left while the majority stayed.

Eventually the movie resumed and Genovese initially thought the bat was gone.

But when the film ended, cinema employees were still trying to track the animal down.

While moviegoers were not told how the bat got into the screening room, the cinema manager reportedly said a patron had brought it in as a prank.

“To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we will be adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry,” the cinema said in a statement.