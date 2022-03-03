Marilyn Manson accuses Rachel Evan Wood of conspiracy after rape claim

Known for his controversial image and stage name evoking killer Charles Manson, the rocker has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault, including ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esme Bianco. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LOS ANGELES, March 3 ― Marilyn Manson yesterday filed court proceedings against his ex-fiancee US actress Rachel Evan Wood ― who has accused the goth rocker of raping her ― for engaging in conspiracy, fraud and defamation to destroy his career, according to the complaint.

The complaint accuses Wood and her “romantic partner” actor Illma Gore of fabricating malicious claims against Manson, including fraudulently impersonating an FBI agent to pressure “prospective accusers to emerge simultaneously with allegations of rape and abuse.”

Wood’s accusation became public in January, when she said Manson raped her on camera during the filming of a music video for his 2007 hit single Heart-Shaped Glasses.

The allegations ― denied by Manson ― were made in HBO documentary Phoenix Rising, due to be released later this month.

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene. But once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real,” she said.

“I had never agreed to that.”

The former child actress began dating Manson ― whose real name is Brian Warner ― in 2006 when she was 18 and he was 37.

The complaint, filed before the Los Angeles Superior Court, says Wood and Gore provided accusers with “checklists and scripts” and made “false statements to prospective accusers” as part of a scheme that “could benefit them both.”

Manson has asked for a jury trial to stop the allegations and to assess and award damages incurred by the singer.

Terming the actions “invasive, harassing, defamatory, and otherwise injurious,” Manson’s lawyers said in the complaint that Gore “hacked” his computers, phone, email and social media accounts.

Known for his controversial image and stage name evoking killer Charles Manson, the rocker has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault, including Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.

Los Angeles police last year confirmed they were investigating domestic violence allegations against the singer.

Manson posted the court documents on Twitter, saying: “There will come a time when I can share more about the events of the past year. Until then, I’m going to let the facts speak for themselves.”

Phoenix Rising documents efforts by Wood and other sexual assault survivors to extend the statute of limitations for sex crimes, allowing women more time to seek justice following abuse. ― AFP