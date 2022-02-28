American rock band Green Day pulls out of Moscow show amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict

American punk band Green Day cancelled their upcoming show at Moscow, Russia in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Green Day

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — American rock band Green Day have cancelled their upcoming Moscow show in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine under the command of President Vladimir Putin last week, the trio band announced on their Instagram that they will not be performing at the Spartak Stadium this May 29.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events, we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever, and we feel confident there will be a time and place for us to return in the future.

“Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay Safe,” Green Day wrote in their Instagram Story.

Screenshot of Green Day's Instagram story. — Screenshot from Instagram/ Green Day

According to Rolling Stone, Green Day is the most high-profile North American act to cancel a Russian concert which in this case, is an opener show for them before going on their European Tour in June this year.

International celebrities have been speaking out against the Russian invasion on their social media including prominent names such as legends, Elton John and Madonna, Hollywood director, Taika Waititi and award-winning actress, Viola Davis.

Meanwhile, Russian tennis player, Andrey Rublevpenned a message directly onto the broadcasting camera after advancing to the finals at the Dubai Open last Friday.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022

After weeks of escalating tensions, the Russian military force has launched a full assault on the sovereign nation of Ukraine.

Following attacks last Thursday, Putin has been condemned by most nations of the world for his orders which have resulted in economic sanctions against Russia from the US, Europe, and other countries worldwide.