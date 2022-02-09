Kuwait bans Israeli actress Gal Gadot's 'Death on the Nile' following demands from social media users

Kuwait is banning Gal Gadot's latest movie ‘Death on the Nile’ due to her Israeli nationality. ― Picture via Facebook/ Gal Gadot

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Kuwait has banned Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile that stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

The ban was in response to demands from social media users, Daily Mail reported.

Officials in the Middle East country said it would not allow a film starring 'a former soldier in the Zionist occupying army'.

A former Miss Israel, Gadot did her mandatory two-year military service in Israel before starting her acting career.

Social media users in Kuwait also slammed her praise of the Israel Defence Force and her criticism of Hamas during the 2014 war in Gaza that left 2,251 dead on the Palestinian side, majority of them civilians, and 74 on the Israeli side, most of them soldiers.

Gadot praised Israel's military during the war, sending prayers to Israeli soldiers 'who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas'.

Kuwait is staunchly opposed to normalising ties with Israel ― unlike its Gulf neighbours the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which have signed peace deals with the Jewish state ― and has long been a supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Gadot is best known for the lead role in the 2017 Hollywood blockbuster Wonder Woman that was also banned in some Arab countries including Lebanon and Qatar.

Death on the Nile, directed by and co-starring Kenneth Branagh, is set for release this month in the US.

The movie is already facing controversy because of male lead Armie Hammer being accused of sexual assault by a number of women since filming took place in 2019.

No charges have been brought against him, though police in Los Angeles are investigating a rape allegation.

Disney previously said that reshooting scenes with Hammer in them would be impossible.