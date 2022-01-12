Bollywood singing legend Lata Mangeshkar battles Covid-19, pneumonia in ICU

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 — Bollywood singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 92-year-old icon of Hindi cinema has developed Covid-induced pneumonia and will remain under observation in the ICU, local media reported.

“Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days,” one doctor said.

Mangeshkar was treated for a chest infection and breathing problems in November 2019 at the same hospital.

The playback singer has sung thousands of songs in different languages, including Hindi, Marathi and Bengali, in a career spanning seven decades.

She has received some of India’s best-known national awards, including the highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna. — Bernama