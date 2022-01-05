US comedians Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers test positive for Covid-19 despite taking vaccines, booster jabs

Both Fallon and Meyers have announced that they are experiencing mild symptoms after taking their vaccines and booster jabs. ― Pictures via instagram/jimmyfallon/sethmeyers

PETALING JAYA, Jan 5 ― US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have both tested positive for Covid-19 despite having taken their booster jabs.

Yesterday, Fallon posted on his Instagram that he was lucky to have experienced mild symptoms after being vaccinated and boostered.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.

“Thank you to the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job.

“And also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ bout Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news,” he wrote.

Many celebrities flooded his Instagram page and wished him speedy recovery including author Sarah Cooper and actress Reese Witherspoon.

Late Night show host Meyers also tweeted that he feels fine despite being Covid-19 positive thanks to the vaccines and boosters.

“We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio,” he wrote.