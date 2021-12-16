Michelle Yeoh gets own multiverse in new action movie ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is set to release in March 2022. — Instagram screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Malaysian Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh is poised to portray multiple roles in her upcoming action movie Everything Everywhere All At Once.

According to Coconuts, the movie is expected to be released at the Texas-based SXSW Film Festival in March next year.

The film's trailer, which was launched on Tuesday, racked up 980,176 views on YouTube, with 39,000 likes and 2,556 comments.

Yeoh plays a 59-year-old Evelyn Wang who works at a laundromat and struggles to pay her taxes on most days.

She discovers multiple dimensions after learning her ability to morph into other versions of herself, including a kung-fu warrior, a chef, and a celebrity.

The cast also includes Harry Shum Jr., Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and James Hong.

Filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert experiments with the notion of multiple realities, which can be seen throughout the trailer.