Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ lands three major Golden Globe Awards nominations.

‘Squid Game’ is up for three categories in the upcoming Golden Globe Awards nominations. ― Picture via Instagram/Lee Jung Jae and Yeongsuoh

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― Netflix's dystopian Korean series, Squid Game has become the front-runner for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards after being nominated in three major categories, including Best Television Series, Actor, and Supporting Actor.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes yesterday in the presence of its president Helen Hoehne and renowned rapper Snoop Dogg, reported Soompi.

Lead actor Lee Jung Jae was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series- Drama, competing with Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong from Succession, Billy Porter from Pose and Omar Sy from Lupin.

O Yeong-su was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor in Television, alongside Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass for The Morning Show, Kieran Culkin for Succession, and Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso.

Squid Game is up for Best Television Series against other popular shows such as The Morning Show, Pose, Lupin and Succession.

It is the first time that a South Korean television program has been nominated for a Golden Globe, which is often regarded as a major predictor of the upcoming Academy Awards.

Last month, the Gotham Awards recognised Squid Game as this year's breakthrough long-form series, beating out nominees including HBO's The White Lotus, Showtime's The Good Lord Bird, and Amazon Prime Video's The Underground Railroad.

Squid Game recently won a People's Choice Award and has been nominated in numerous categories for the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globes.

The Golden Globe winners will be announced on January 9 next year.