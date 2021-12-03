Netflix to make movie on viral story of Arizona grandma who accidentally invited stranger to Thanksgiving dinner

The former strangers became good friends by mere happenstance thanks to Dench’s accidental text. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — In most cases, sending a text message to the wrong person is a cringeworthy experience.

But in the rarest of occasions, you become an overnight internet sensation and that humorous exchange gets turned into a Netflix film.

Arizona grandma Wanda Dench went viral in 2016 after she accidentally invited a total stranger over for a family Thanksgiving meal.

Dench thought she was texting her grandson but her dinner invitation was instead sent to Jamal Hinton, who was a high school senior at the time.

Upon receiving a random message from an unknown contact, Hinton asked who had messaged him to which Dench replied: “Your grandma.”

Unconvinced, he asked for a photo and Dench obliged.

The conversation took a hilarious turn after Hinton told Dench she wasn’t his grandma but asked if he could still have a plate of food.

“Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do feed everyone,”

Since their fortuitous meeting, the pair have been celebrating Thanksgiving together and a new tradition was born.

I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix. We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen! 🎥🍾 pic.twitter.com/0heCmEWMDM — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) December 2, 2021

The accidental friends have also consistently shared their newfound tradition every year with followers on social media.

Earlier today, Hinton tweeted that streaming juggernaut Netflix will be making a movie about their friendship.

“We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message,” the pair added.

The film is titled The Thanksgiving Text and the screenplay will be written by Abdul Williams who previously worked on Salt-N-Pepa and The Bobby Brown Story, according to Variety.

Dench and Hinton’s heartwarming story comes at a crucial time when race relations between white and black Americans have hit a 20-year low.



