Finas: FFM31 to be held in new norm on Dec 10

Tan Sri Annuar Musa with the Festival Filem Malaysia trophy in Damansara, alongside Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid and Finas CEO Prof Md Nasir Ibrahim. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) today announced the 31st Malaysian Film Festival (FFM31) would be held on Dec 10 in compliance with standard operating procedures and guidelines set by the government.

Its chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid told a media conference today, the festival that had been postponed several times due to the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak would be held at the Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

He said a total of 55 films comprising Bahasa Malaysia films with 32 entries, Mandarin (eight), Tamil (11) and others (four) would compete in 28 categories with the theme ‘Citra Sinema’ (Cinematic Images).

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Finas chief executive officer Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim and Malaysian Entertainment Journalists’ and Writers’ Association (WHAM) president Datuk Tengku Khalidah Tengku Bidin.

Zakaria said various side events would be conducted in conjunction with FFM31 including film appreciation and screening programmes in selected cinemas throughout the country.

The winner of the most coveted award, the Best Film category will receive a trophy and Digital Content Fund amounting to RM500,000, he added. — Bernama