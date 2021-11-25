The Rock surprises fan with his own truck for Christmas at ‘Red Notice’ screening (VIDEO)

The Rock gave away his own truck after learning that Rodriguez does a lot of good for other people. ― Screengrabs via Instagram/The Rock

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― Christmas came early for a lucky fan when actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised him with his very own truck.

The former pro-wrestler and Hollywood star uploaded a touching clip of US Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez who was moved to tears when he was given the gift.

The Red Notice actor decided to surprise Rodriguez with his own “personal custom truck” after learning about the veteran’s charitable deeds.

“Today was a good day.

“Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck,” Johnson wrote.

The 49-year-old invited fans to a special theatre screening of Red Notice and said he wanted to do something special for them.

The session included free concessions, ice cream and a very special surprise for one fan.

“My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice.

“So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no,” Johnson said.

He then decided on a better gift ― giving away his personal custom truck.

“I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,” the Fast Five star said.

Hugging the tearful fan, Johnson told Rodriguez: “You do a lot of good for people, man.”

In his post, Johnson wrote that Rodriguez takes care of his 75-year-old mother and works as a personal trainer on top of being a church leader.

The veteran also provides support and meals for women victimised by domestic violence.

“Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!👊🏾dj,” Johnson ADDED.

The clip has been viewed over 3.3 million times at the time of writing.