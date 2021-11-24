Shah Rukh Khan advised to take legal action after son Aryan's non-involvement in drug case

Datuk SRK’s legal team has advised him to take legal action against NCB. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Datuk Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) has been urged to take legal action against authorities after the court ruled a lack of evidence against his son Aryan in a drug case.

The Bollywood superstar’s legal team has urged him to take legal action against Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Aryan spent more than three weeks in the Arthur Road jail after NCB detained him, Arbaz Marchant, and Munmun on October 3 after a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai led to seizure of drugs.

The Bombay High Court issued a comprehensive bail order for Aryan and other suspects in the case, including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, on November 20.

“There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts," read the statement according to Times Of India.

“Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them."

The court declared alleged confessional remarks recorded by the investigating officers are inadmissible and NCB should not rely on them.

On October 28, all three were granted bail.

The case has been making headlines owing to NCB's alleged procedural flaws.

Sameer has also been in the crosshairs of the investigation after severe allegations of extortion were levelled against him by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and an NCB witness, Prabhakar Sail.