Malaysian actor Beto Kusyairy turns into human torch in daring movie stunt (VIDEO)

No stunt double: The actor reminded fellow actors that performing extreme stunts is not a benchmark for great acting. — Pictures from Twitter/Beto Kusyairy, @adam_photographyofficial

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 23 — Homegrown actor Beto Kusyairy left the Malaysian social media in awe for a daredevil stunt that saw him setting himself on fire.

The clip of the actor’s dangerous act went viral on social media last night after his Halimun co-star Nabila Huda posted it on Instagram.

The 41-year-old whose real name is Nurkusyairy Zakuan Osman said he willingly did the stunt even though the production team had hired a stunt double for the upcoming Muzzamer Rahman-directed film.

“The producers prepared a group of professional stunt actors for the scene but I asked to do it myself,” Beto said.

The high-risk stunt may have won him praise but the Istanbul Aku Datang star reminded many that performing your own stunts, especially ones that require self-immolation, shouldn’t be a benchmark for great acting.

“This doesn’t mean actors have to do their own stunts to become a good actor or a so-called real actor.

“I repeat, this isn’t a benchmark and it’s not required,” he said.

Bila aku happy kat set aku bernyala..🔥

Perhatian. Jangan cuba meniru aksi ini tanpa pengawasan pakar.#Halimun pic.twitter.com/kn5p8z3psF — Betosai 🇲🇾 (@Beto_Kusyairy) November 21, 2021

Beto added that he learned and understood the techniques involved for such scenes prior to filming and he was supervised by experts.

“Besides that, I also have to pass tests and most importantly, be confident in my abilities, instead of being bold without sense.”

Beto’s daring act was praised by the performing arts community on Instagram with many saying they admired the actor for his courage.

“Everything was so well planned out, proud of you,” actress Fauziah Nawi wrote in the comments section.

“I knew you were of a different level but this is of a different kind altogether,” Catriona Ross added.