S. Korea's e-commerce site records highest transaction in a day after reinstating actor Kim Seon-ho's advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is back as one of the most bankable stars after e-commerce site 11Street earned 200 billion won (RM705 million) in sales during the recent 11th Festival.

The figure came as a surprise as many had boycotted the platform previously as it featured the romantic K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor despite his alleged abortion scandal.

Allkpop reported that the platform recorded over 200 billion won in sales on Nov 11, which was the last day of the campaign.

On Nov 11 at 9am, sales hit 21 billion won (RM74 million) in just one hour, breaking the record for the highest transaction amount in an hour.

Some users had boycotted 11Street after the company reinstated the 35-year-old as the model for the application.

It was previously reported that Kim's ex-girlfriend had uploaded an anonymous post stating that her actor ex-boyfriend had manipulated her into getting an abortion under false pretenses and treated her badly once she had gotten the abortion leading to many advertisers to drop him as their model.

Advertisers backtracked after the claims were disputed by several people who provided old chat messages that seemed to demonstrate Kim's concern about her condition.