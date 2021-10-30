'The Wheel of Time': Prime Video unveils a 360° trailer on YouTube (VIDEO)

The ‘Wheel of Time’ series will begin airing on November 19, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. — Picture courtesy of Amazon Studios

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 — Prime Video is offering a whole new experience. For its upcoming series, Amazon Prime Video is seeing things in 360 degrees! The streaming platform used YouTube’s 360 tool to unveil a special trailer for its upcoming series The Wheel of Time, to offer a totally immersive experience.

It’s almost like being there! For the launch of its next series event, Amazon Prime Video has used the tools of YouTube. A glimpse of the fantasy series The Wheel of Time has been revealed in a very special official trailer. Internet users can discover the first images with Rosamund Pike in 360 degrees! The streaming platform used YouTube’s 360 player and spatial audio sound to deliver an immersive experience “unlike any other,” Amazon Prime Video said.

“When fans arrive at the YouTube page to watch the trailer, a quick scan to the left or right will reveal there is much more to experience. To the left of the screen, they’ll discover Moiraine’s (Rosamund Pike) powerful ‘One Power’ channelling-featuring her voice and faces, artefacts, and symbols hidden amongst the energy weaves. On the right, the corruption of the Dark One represents a dissention into madness,” the streaming platform explained in an official press release.

The Wheel of Time series is an adaptation of the best-selling fantasy novels by Robert Jordan. Produced by Rosamund Pike, among others, the actress also plays the main character, Moiraine Sedai. The story tells of her struggle as “a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity,” the synopsis reads.

The first three episodes will be unveiled on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 19, 2021, in more than 249 countries and territories. The remaining episodes will be released every Friday through December 24. — ETX Studio