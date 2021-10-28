Participants of China-HK music competition to pay compensation if found to have criminal record or immoral behaviour

Participants of a singing competition jointly organised by China and Hong Kong must ensure they have a clean record failing which they need to compensate the organisers. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 ― Participants of a music competition programme will have to ensure they have a clean record when signing up for the event or risk being required to pay the organisers compensation.

The programme, called Sheng Sheng Buxi, is jointly organised by China and Hong Kong and sees participants perform classic Hong Kong songs.

The show is co-produced by Mango TV, the online video platform of Hunan TV station, and TVB, Global Times reported.

Its aim is to get new musicians who are proficient in Hong Kong music and Cantonese songs, in a bid to revive Hong Kong music.

Registration for the programme started on October 19 in Hong Kong and one of the requirements that stood out was candidates are not to have any criminal record or immoral behavior.

Speculation is rife that the requirement was aimed at teaching Hong Kong youths to abide by laws and social rules.

TVB general manager Eric Tsang was reported to have said the year 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China and TVB will work closely with mainland platforms and integrate into the development of the Greater Bay Area.

This collaboration with Mango TV is the first step, he added.

Tsang noted that the Hong Kong rioters affected many young people in Hong Kong and guided them wrongly.

TV stations, he added, should shoulder their social responsibility to deliver more positive energy.