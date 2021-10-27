Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film, says report

An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie 'Rust', is displayed at a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico October 23, 2021. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 27 — Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film, the local district attorney said yesterday.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, in an interview with the New York Times also said it was incorrect to refer to the firearm used in the incident as a “prop gun,” as has been done in media reports.

“It was a legit gun,” Carmack-Altwies told the paper. “It was an antique-era appropriate gun.”

The prosecutor said an “enormous amount of bullets” had been found on the set and an investigation was needed into the nature of that ammunition. — Reuters