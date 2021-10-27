Bond wants his privacy — Daniel Craig vows not to join social media

British actor Daniel Craig has vowed he will not join social media platforms. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — British actor Daniel Craig will not be spending time on social media after calling it a day as 007.

The 53-year-old is not interested in any social media platforms and has vowed to never join the platforms.

In an interview with Sorted magazine, Craig said he would not join social media in his life.

“It’s not that I dislike people. It’s more that I just want to have a private life like everyone else who isn’t in the public eye.

“I don’t get why people want to speak to me or get me to go out with them or anything, anyway. I’m relatively boring and I like my own space.”

Craig, who is married to actress Rachel Weisz, said he liked his life at the moment.

“I’m grateful for all the things that have come along in my career.”

Craig insists that unlike Bond, he is a homebody who prefers to be at his house with his wife and their daughter.

“I would just rather keep myself to myself and my home, with my wife and family.

“I don’t venture out a great deal and I will choose places that I want to go to carefully.

“It’s not that I don’t like fans or appreciate how passionate they are about the films and the industry; they are entirely the ones who keep this industry moving; it’s just that I choose not to be the person who courts publicity or has loads of celebrity friends and is always out for the paparazzi to shoot me in particular hot spots.”

Craig, who starred in five Bond movies, said he prefers to keep the close friends that he has and have had for some time.

“We all have jobs and mine just happens to be one where people know where I am, and I have a very public image.”