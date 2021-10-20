Hong Kong’s TVB to air gay dating show, a first by station and island state

Hong Kong actor Vinci Wong will host the island state's first gay dating show next month. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Hong Kong broadcaster TVB is set to air the island state’s first gay dating show next month.

The news was confirmed by Hong Kong actor Vinci Wong, who is both the producer and host of the show, via his social media accounts after the show’s first day of the filming recently, The Straits Times reported.

Named Boyscation, the show is set to air on TVB’s J2 channel.

The show will see 10 contestants who are in their 20s and 30s from all walks of life, including an Internet celebrity, a chef, a swimming instructor and a university lecturer.

Wong, himself came out as gay in 2013 and married his boyfriend of seven years in 2016, said the idea for the show has been in his mind as he wanted to speak up for the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community.

He reportedly told Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News that he discussed the idea with TVB general manager Eric Tsang and J2’s creative director C-Kwan, who were supportive as they were keen on an avant-garde show too.

Wong, who was involved in selecting the contestants, said he did not know if the show would be a success, but hoped the show would bring out a positive message for the LGBT community.

“I hope there will be more channels for the younger generation to express themselves and that more people will understand the community,” he sakd.

“I hope to do my part to help the community since I have the opportunity, experience, time and resources.”