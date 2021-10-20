Beijing trains sight on banned users and zombie followers

China's top cyberspace regular is now targeting accounts of banned users and 'zombie followers' of celebrities in a bid to clean up the country's internet space. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — China’s top cyberspace regulatory body, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), is now training its sights on accounts of banned users and “zombie followers” of celebrities.

Global Times reported that the regulator had a meeting on the matter recently under its “Clear and Bright” campaign.

Owners of accounts that had been shut down will not be allowed to open new accounts with the same or similar names.

The individuals will also be banned from registering for a new account for a period based on the severity of the violations.

The CAC noted that regulations will be enhanced to oversee accounts whose names, file pictures, or bio information contain illegal contents or posing to be political or military organs, authorities or news organisations, in addition to those spreading information on economy, education, health and law without relevant qualifications.

Meanwhile, “zombie followers” of celebrities and accounts that hype up public emotions by commenting on social incidents, spreading obscene contents and distorting national policies are also targets of the campaign.

The CAC stressed on the need for real-name registration on internet games and urged for a crackdown on accounts that sell or lease game accounts to minors.

The “Clear and Bright” campaign involves a range of platforms and cyberspace entities with measures that target irrational behavior of celebrity fans and a ban on accounts with illegal activities.

It was recently reported that the Chinese State Administration of Radio Film and Television issued guidelines to reform and rectify the entertainment industry in the next five years.

The move includes providing support for celebrities who show their love for the country and Hong Kong.

The guideline vows to enhance the management of internet shows, livestream programmes and short videos, and ban celebrities with notorious records from appearing on camera.