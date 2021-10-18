Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scores Bloody Great US$50.3 Million Debut, ‘The Last Duel’ Bombs

‘Halloween Kills’ revives the un-killable Michael Myers (last seen incinerating in a house) and brings back franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis. — Screen capture via Youube/Universal Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 — Universal and Blumhouse’s Halloween Kills topped the weekend box office with a US$50.3 million (RM209.1 million) debut.

That’s a bloody good showing considering that the film is being release simultaneously in theatres and on-demand via Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house Netflix challenger.

That kind of distribution pattern has depressed ticket sales in recent months, with films like Warner Bros’ Cry Macho and The Suicide Squad failing to resonate with moviegoers when they were made available at the same time on HBO Max.

An exclusive theatrical release wasn’t enough to save The Last Duel, a lavish historical epic starring Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and, venturing very far afield from the Cambridge/Southie milieu that made them stars in Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The drama, which is set in 14th century France, bombed, grossing a pallid US$4.8 million.

That’s a disastrous result given that the film cost north of US$100 million and a sign that older audiences remain skittish about returning to theatres when Covid and its variants are still circulating.

The film was inherited by Walt Disney after it bought 20th Century Fox Studios in 2019.

Ridley Scott, who also oversaw this autumn’s House of Gucci, directed. Critics were kind, but that couldn’t save the movie, which is limping to a fifth-place finish.

Elsewhere, MGM, United Artists Releasing and Eon Productions’ No Time to Die earned US$24.3 million in its second weekend of release, good enough for a second-place finish.

That’s a drop of 56 per cent, which is roughly in line with how other James Bond films have performed in their sophomore frame.

It brings the film’s domestic haul to US$99.5 million, a respected result in pandemic times.

However, the problem for the 007 sequel is that it was greenlit in pre-Covid times and carries a massive US$250 million price tag along with more than US$100 million in promotional spending. Given those costs, No Time to Die will have trouble turning a profit during its theatrical run.

Sony’s Venom Let The Be Carnage slides in at third place, capturing US$16.5 million in its web.

That brings its domestic haul to US$169.1 million, an impressive figure that guarantees audiences haven’t seen the last of this symbiote.

UAR and MGM’s The Addams Family 2 nabbed fourth place with US$7.2 million, pushing its domestic gross to US$42.3 million.

David Gordon Green, who orchestrated the carnage in the 2018 reboot, returns as director.

They’ll all be back for more bloodletting with 2022 Halloween Ends. Given that this is a film series that dates back to 1978, that title is likely a misnomer. — Variety.com via Reuters