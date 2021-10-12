Popular mobile game Fortnite movie a possibility as part of Epic Games' new entertainment division

A Fortnite Movie based on the hit game is on the cards for American company Epic Games. — Picture via instagram/fortnite

PETALING JAYA, October 12 — American video game company Epic Games is considering launching a feature-length Fortnite film, as part of plans for its new entertainment division.

The Information reported that Epic was looking into making the film amid legal battles with Apple and Google that have hurt its ability to expand in the mobile market.

In August 2020, Epic moved to circumvent Apple’s platform fees with a new direct payment option in Fortnite.

This led to the game’s removal from the App Store and the termination of Epic’s developer account.

PC Gamer reported that Epic had hired three Lucasfilm executives at the beginning of the year including Star Wars producer Jason McGatlin to become Epic’s special projects president.

There is no confirmation though when a Fortnite film may materialise, or what form it may take.

The hit online game Fortnite is distributed as three game modes using the same engine which are Fortnite: Save the World, Fortnite Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative.