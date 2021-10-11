Shah Rukh Khan postpones filming commitments after son pleads guilty to drug charges

Sharukh Khan has stopped eating and sleeping. — Picture via Gaurikhan Instagram Account

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has apparently stopped eating and sleeping after his son pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Following Aryan Khan’s arrest in a narcotics case, Bollywood Life quoted sources close to the actor saying while he appeared calm, he was suffering from grief and frustration.

Shah Rukh had initially planned to return to work today assuming Aryan would be home by then, opted to postpone his commitments when his son pleaded guilty during the interrogation.

In the investigation, Aryan admitted that he has been consuming various types of drugs in the last four years.

Aryan revealed that he had used drugs during his stay in Dubai, United Kingdom and other countries.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) confirmed that the drug dealers used code names while chatting with Aryan and other suspects who were detained in the raid on October 3.

Aryan’s bail appeal was rejected by the court on the grounds that it was not maintainable.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan have received overwhelming support from many people including celebrities who have firmly reacted to the continuing controversy on social media.

Many celebrities have shown their support. — Picture via Sanjay Gupta Twitter Account/ Farah Khan Twitter Account

The Mumbai Saga director, Sanjay Gupta, added his name to the list after expressing his support to SRK on Twitter.

According to News18, Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Ali Fazal, Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani, Pooja Bhatt, and Hansal Mehta have also expressed their support as well.