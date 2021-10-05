‘Together for Our Planet’: Netflix curates a new collection of sustainability stories

In the run-up to COP26, the streaming giant Netflix is joining forces with the global climate summit's organizers to launch the ‘Together for Our Planet’ collection on the streaming platform. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 5 — As COP26 approaches, the streaming giant Netflix is joining forces with the organisers of this global climate summit to launch a new collection of content focused on ecology and sustainability. In total, a curated collection of more than 30 stories — in the form of shows, films and documentaries — make up this new selection. From thrillers to documentaries, including youth productions, the Netflix Together for Our Planet line-up aims to raise awareness about environmental protection.

“Climate change and ecological devastation pose tremendous challenges to our very existence. These films and TV shows highlight this complex issue in deeply compelling ways,” the streaming giant explains.

The selection includes some of the platform’s big hits, such as the Danish-Norwegian series Ragnarök (2020) by Adam Price, which has two seasons, and tells the story of a Norwegian town poisoned by pollution and troubled by melting glaciers.

The selection also includes the documentaries Our Planet (2019), narrated by David Attenborough, which illustrates the impact of climate disruption on all biodiversity, and A Plastic Ocean (2016), which highlights the scourge of floating plastic debris in the oceans and the environmental consequences of this form of pollution.

As for kids, parents can introduce their children to classics like Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle by Andy Serkis, or The Lorax (2012), an animated film based on the Dr. Seuss book, in which The Lorax, guardian of the forest, tries to stop the Once-ler from destroying the environment to further his business. — ETX Studio