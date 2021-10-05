Company linked to Mandopop star Jay Chou seeking to be listed on Hong Kong stock exchange

Jay Chou is a major investor in Star Plus Legend that is seeking to be listed on Hong Kong's stock exchange. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Health product manufacturer Star Plus Legend, of which Taiwan’s King of Mandopop Jay Chou is a major investor, is seeking to be listed on Hong Kong’s stock exchange.

The Standard reported that the company is involved in sales of health management and skincare products mainly through social e-commerce channels such as WeChat.

Its main offerings include Modong ‘bulletproof’ coffee and skin-care products.

Bulletproof coffee is a high-calorie coffee drink intended to replace breakfast.

Star Plus Legend was the largest company in China’s “bulletproof” drink market last year in terms of gross merchandise value, with a market share of 40.6 percent, according to China Insights Consultancy.

Chou’s mother, Yeh Hui-mei is one of its co-founders and controlling shareholders.

It recorded 457 million yuan (RM296.42 million) in revenue last year, up 427 per cent from 2019.

However, its revenue for the first half of this year was 166 million yuan (RM107.67 million), down 46.8 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.