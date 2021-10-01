Who would make the Malaysian Cabinet if it was made up of local celebrities? Actor Afdlin Shauki names a few

Actor and comedian Datuk Afdlin Shauki talks about the state of the arts scene in Malaysia on the Great People TV talk show. — Screengrab via Facebook/GreatPeopleTV.my

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Many celebrities have ventured into politics.

In the US, for example, numerous celebrities such as Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Melissa Gilbert and Diane Neal are among the many names that are familiar.

What about in Malaysia?

In a recent interview with Great People TV hosted by Ben Ibrahim and Hana Ismail, actor and comedian Datuk Afdlin Shauki was asked to name a few Malaysian celebrities who would make good political leaders.

The idea was spontaneously prompted after Afdlin was talking about the former US president Ronald Reagan who made the switch from acting to politics.

Ben jokingly asked for Afdlin’s opinion on which Malaysian actors would make a good political leader and which ministerial portfolio should be given to them.

Afdlin said the people who would form the Cabinet should complement each other.

“The prime minister must speak well and slow.

“His deputy must be young, hungry, and more operational and not want to outshine his number one.”

With such characteristics in mind, Afdlin said he would select Jalaluddin Hassan as the prime minister, and Shaheizy Sam Samad as the deputy.

Afdlin said the Health Ministry portfolio should go to a woman with caring characteristics like a mother.

“It is our mothers who are always checking on us.

“The most caring actress I know is Fatimah Abu Bakar, so she would be an excellent health minister.”

For the education portfolio, Afdlin said actress Lisa Surihani would be a great fit as she is smart, young, well-read and puts a high value on education.

Afdlin then suggested actor Jep Sepahtu as the Youth and Sports minister as he is sporty and focused.

Surf over here to watch the full interview.