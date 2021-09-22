Malaysian singer and actor Andi Bernadee heaves sigh of relief as “best friend” awaits trial over missing RM70,000 paycheque

Andi is relieved the individual will be brought to trial. —Photo courtesy of Instagram/ andibernadee

KUALA LUMPUR, September 22 — Singer and actor Andi Bernadee is relieved that action is being taken against his “best friend” after claiming to have been conned of RM70,000.

The 30-year-old told Kosmo that the individual was arrested and remanded for three days last week and is currently awaiting trial.

Andi or his real name Andi Azrul Andi Mapangile said that the case is still being investigated and it must go through one more procedure before going into court.

He added that he still hasn’t received the money yet, which is payment for a new drama series, Perisik Cinta Tak Diundang.

“Even though I was conned, I’m still grateful that this incident happened to me.

“At least I’ve detected it before I take on other offers with a higher pay.”

Andi admitted that the incident has taught him not to trust too easily, especially to those who he just met.

“In this case, I admit that it was my fault as well because I gave my trust and sympathies too easily toward the individual.

“The reason I knew him in the first place was because of his status as an orphan which I sympathised with, but I didn’t expect he would take advantage of me.”

It was previously reported that Andi had lodged a police report regarding the breach of trust at the Dang Wangi Police Station on August 25.

Andi said that he first knew the individual back in 2019 and has trusted the individual to manage all his acting and singing affairs.

The incident has greatly affected Andi as he lost his source of income during the Covid-19 pandemic.