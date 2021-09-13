Hong Kong actor Moses Chan is ‘the nicest actor’ in internal poll by broadcasting station TVB

Not only is he the highest-paid TVB actor, Moses Chan is also the nicest person in the station’s stable of actors. — Picture via Instagram/ moses_chan_

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — He is not only the highest-paid actor in the TVB stable, Moses Chan has also been judged the nicest person at the station in an internal poll.

Ming Pao reported that the station’s variety show, Si Jia Guanzhong Dazhan asked 100 of the station’s actors who they felt was the nicest person in the studio.

Chan was one of the six shortlisted actors, coming out tops with 23 votes followed by Lai Lok-yi with 20 votes and Wayne Lai coming in third with 16 votes.

Others in the list are Ho Ming Luk (12 votes) who came in fourth, Nancy Sit (11 votes) in fifth and Kenneth Ma (nine votes) came in sixth.

Ho said he also voted for Chan as Chan had helped him to catch a bus.

Chan’s former neighbour also praised the 50-year-old.

“Whenever he sees us, he will wish us a good day and also helped us in the lift, pressing the lift number,” an unidentified neighbour reportedly said.

Social media users also praised Chan for willingly taking photos with fans, often going to great lengths to take a picture.

It was previously reported that Chan was paid SGUS$5.24 million (RM16.3 million) a year by TVB.

The payment excludes income Chan, who has been with TVB for two decades, gets from product endorsements or other job offers.