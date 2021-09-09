Netflix to show interactive horror film for Halloween

Netflix will release the horror film 'Escape the Undertaker' on October 5, 2021 on its platform. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 — Netflix is already in the Halloween spirit! The streaming giant has just announced the release of its next horror movie, and it will be interactive! Featuring some stars from the world of American wrestling, the film will be available on the platform in time for Halloween. We’ve already got the shivers!

Netflix has concocted a rather original project in association with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). The streaming giant has joined forces with American wrestling stars for Escape the Undertaker. This horror movie will be unique in that it will be interactive, just like the movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch released in 2018 on Netflix. Viewers will therefore have the opportunity to decide what happens next.

Subscribers of the streaming platform will be able to discover this novelty as of Tuesday, October 5, well before Halloween, October 31.

Escape the Undertaker will follow the adventures of American wrestlers Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The trio, who form The New Day, the most successful wrestling team in WWE history, will visit the mansion of The Undertaker, considered one of the most cult wrestlers in the business. However, the three musclemen will soon discover that the mansion is haunted and is the scene of paranormal phenomena. Viewers will have to decide the fate of the three wrestlers in order to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has partnered with the WWE for a project released on its platform. The American company put out The Big Show Show with the American wrestler Big Show, whose real name is Paul Donald Wight II in April 2020. The same year Netflix released the movie The Main Event, which told the story of an 11-year-old boy dreaming of becoming a professional wrestler in the WWE.

With Escape the Undertaker, Netflix adds one more title to its collection of interactive films. The American giant made a splash with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch three years ago before repeating the genre with the special episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend in May 2020. — ETX Studio