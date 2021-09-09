K-pop group BTS nearly guesses capital of Malaysia wrong, Malaysian fans shrug it off

BTS was on the verge of making a mistake of guessing Malaysia's capital city incorrectly. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — BTS were on the edge of making the same mistake as their colleague from the Running Man variety show, who mistakenly identified Malaysia's capital city as Manila.

A clue however helped in their weekly online show, Run BTS, which recently featured them playing a pop quiz on camera.

When asked about the capital of Malaysia, one of them replied Jakarta, before changing his answer to Kuala Lumpur, reported Coconuts.

The Butter singers appeared dissatisfied with themselves for wrongly guessing and promptly apologised to their fans.

The Malaysian BTS Army was kind enough to accept it in stride despite their lack of knowledge about supporters' identity.

“Why don’t I know the capital of Malaysia?” I’m sorry,” RM said in the video.

“I hope the ARMYs don’t get upset by this,” said Jimin.

The stars went on to speak of their visit to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah in 2015 for a photoshoot.

“We’ve been to Malaysia before, right?” Suga asked his colleagues.

“We’ve been to Kota Kinabalu,” Jimin answered.

Their shortcomings were of little concern for the Malaysian fans, who were pleased to hear their idols sharing stories about Kota Kinabalu.

Many fans have shared their happiness on social media after watching 'Run BTS'. — Picture via Twitter

“The way my heart tucked a little when jimin mentioned Kota Kinabalu,” one user said.

“My Sabahan heart is screaming right now,” said another.