Great People TV's Ben Ibrahim to discuss role of Asian stars in Hollywood with ‘Kung Fu’ actress Yvonne Chapman

TV host Ben Ibrahim will be featuring Chinese-Canadian actress Yvonne Chapman in his latest episode of his talk show series. — Picture courtesy of Great People TV

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Martial arts action-adventure enthusiasts take note.

TV hosts Ben Ibrahim and Hana Ismail are set to have a chat with Chinese Canadian actress Yvonne Chapman about her evil villain role in the TV series Kung Fu today.

The TV series, which was released early this year, is among the few American network dramas that feature a predominantly Asian cast.

Ben, through his YouTube talk show, dubbed Great People TV, will be discussing with Chapman about her breakthrough in Hollywood and her role in the TV series.

Ben kicked-off the online talk show by featuring former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and actress Siti Saleha in its first and second episodes respectively.

The talk show that started in June aims to interview successful people from BEST industries — an acronym for business, entertainment, sports and technology.

In a joint statement, Ben and Hana expressed their excitement over the third episode and said they are thrilled to share Chapman's story with their audience.

“She may look like an evil assassin on TV, but she is one of the nicest and accommodating people that you will ever meet.”

“All of us can connect with the martial arts discipline — Kung Fu — in some shape or form."

During tonight’s “live” show, Hana will be translating Chapman's answers in Bahasa Malaysia for the local audience.

Those who have any questions for Chapman may send them to Ben and Hana by directly messaging them on Instagram at @benibrahim_ and @hanaalmauzah.

Viewers who subscribe and follow the Great People TV on Facebook and YouTube pages stand a chance to win prizes.

Catch the live talk show tonight at 10pm on Great People TV YouTube channel.