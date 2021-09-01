Family of late Japanese actor Sonny Chiba receives visits from creditors demanding repayment of loan

Creditors have begun knocking on the doors of Japanese actor Sonny Chiba’s family following his death on August 19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Creditors have begun knocking on Japanese actor Sonny Chiba's next-of-kin's door to demand a return of ¥500 million (RM18.8 million) following his death from Covid-19 on August 19.

ET Today reported that Chiba's debt problems began in 1990 where he incurred ¥200 million (RM7.52 million) from filming a movie.

The amount increased in 2008 when he got into a financial dispute from the setting up of an actors’ training school.

Sources claimed that it was due to these debts that led to the breakdown of Chiba's marriage to actress Yoko Nogiwa.

Variety reported that Chiba had roles in American films like Kill Bill and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

His career in film and television spanned five decades — from the 1960s through the 2010s — and he appeared in countless Japanese titles, in addition to some popular American movies.

In many of his projects, he showcased his expert martial arts skills, and he went on to choreograph fight scenes later in his career.