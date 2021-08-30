Slasher film ‘Candyman’ slices way to top North America box office

‘Candyman’, written by Jordan Peele and with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the blood-spattered starring role, had a budget of US$25 million. — Screen capture via YouTube/Universal Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — Universal’s slasher film Candyman has topped North American box offices in its opening weekend, with an estimated US$22.4 million (RM93.9 million) take nearly equal to its production budget, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said yesterday.

Analysts said that three-day total surpassed expectations for an R-rated film opening in the Covid-19 era — and with powerful Hurricane Ida depressing attendance in some Southern states.

The film, written by Jordan Peele and with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the blood-spattered starring role, had a budget of US$25 million, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Last week’s box office leader, Twentieth Century’s sci-fi comedy Free Guy, slipped to second place, at US$13.6 million. The family-friendly film stars Ryan Reynolds as an Everyman bank teller who finds he is a character in a huge video game.

In the third spot, also down one position, was Paramount animation Paw Patrol: The Movie, at US$6.6 million. Based on a popular kids’ television show, it tells the story of a boy named Ryder and the brave pooches who help him save Adventure City from an evil mayor.

In fourth was Disney’s family adventure film Jungle Cruise at US$5 million, bringing its North American total just past US$100 million. The studio is also offering the movie on its Disney Plus streaming service.

And in fifth was horror feature Don’t Breathe 2 from Sony, at US$2.8 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Respect (US$2.3 million)

The Suicide Squad (US$2 million)

The Protege (US$1.7 million)

The Night House (US$1.2 million)

Black Widow (US$855,000) — AFP