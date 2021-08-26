‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ teaser breaks 24-hour global record for most watched, talked about trailer (VIDEO)

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ broke the internet with its 24-hour global record for the most watched and talked about trailer. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The much anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer broke the internet with its 24-hour global record for the most watched and talked about trailer.

This is after Sony Pictures has made the announcement via their Twitter page saying that the teaser trailer, upon its day of release, has garnered a whopping 355 million views within 24 hours.

“YOU made this magic happen.

“#SpiderManNoWayHome broke the 24-hour global record for the most watched and talked about trailer ever!” Sony Pictures said in the tweet.

The teaser trailer which dropped at CinemaCon and on social media on Tuesday also generated over 4.5 million conversations across social media platforms.

According to portal Deadline, the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer has surpassed previous record holder Marvel's Avengers: Endgame which garnered 289 million views on its debut.

The teaser trailer was also reported to have generated 2.91 million mentions within 24 hours domestically and has outgunned Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame that had a total of 1.94 million mentions upon its trailer release day.

The three-minute teaser trailer shows the aftermath of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker real identity as Spider-Man after it was revealed to the public during the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The teaser trailer also shows Holland’s Peter Parker asking Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to cast a spell to let the world forget that Parker is Spider-Man, but it all seems to go sideways from there.

There's also a snippet of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man villain, Doc Ock played by Alfred Molina who returns once again to reprise his role.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland through an Instagram story posted on Tuesday said that he was overwhelmed by the outcome of the teaser trailer release.

“I’m at the airport, I’ve been flying for the last 10 hours, so I actually didn’t post the trailer, my brother Harry did. So, I haven’t been able to see the reactions and how excited everyone is.

“And I just landed, and I turned my phone on and my phone has gone mental.

“The love and support you guys have shown to the film is so exciting and that is just the tip of the iceberg, you’ve no idea on what’s to come,” he said in the Instagram story.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be swinging exclusively into movie theaters this December 17.