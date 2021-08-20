Malaysian producers helm new American graphic novel ‘Gun Honey’ being developed for television

A new American graphic novel, ‘Gun Honey’ is being developed for television with Malaysian producers at the helm. — Picture courtesy of Double Vision

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — A new American graphic novel, Gun Honey is being developed for television with Malaysian producers at the helm.

The new four-part graphic novel by award winning author, Charles Ardai, is being developed for television by production company, Piller/Segan who is known for shows such as Private Eyes, Haven, Greek and The Dead Zone.

Also joining them at the helm of producers is Malaysia-based production, Double Vision, a branch company of the Vision New Media Group who worked on the acclaimed Asian adaptation of The Bridge.

Gun Honey tells the story of Singapore-born weapons expert Joanna Tan who is known for providing her clients with the perfect weapon at the perfect moment.

When her new assignment leads to the escape of a brutal criminal from a high-security prison, Joanna is forced to track him down — and to confront secrets about her own past that will challenge her sense of who she is.

This marks the second television collaboration between Ardai who’s also the co-founder for American publisher, Hard Case Crime and Piller/Segan.

They worked together to produce Haven, which was based on the first three best-selling novels written by prominent horror author Stephen King and was published under Hard Case Crime.

Haven also ran for six years on American cable channel, SyFy and was distributed in 185 territories worldwide.

“We look forward to continuing our creative partnership with Charles, in concert with our friends and colleagues, Min Lim and Chi-Ren Choong at Double Vision, as we collectively bring Gun Honey to the screen,” said the founding partner of Piller/Segan, Lloyd Segan.

‘Gun Honey’ also features interior art by Malaysian illustrator Ang Hor Kheng and two cover art by prominent movie poster painter, Robert McGinnis who worked on the posters for previous James Bond films. — Picture courtesy of Double Vision

Double Vision head of production Min Lim said she couldn’t resist the captivating content of Gun Honey after getting the chance to read it.

“Finding a fresh take on the femme fatale is not easy to do, but Charles did exactly that with Joanna and Gun Honey and as Malaysians, we are incredibly excited to work on bringing an authentic South-east Asian character to the screen in a big way.

“And to be able to do it with Charles and our partners at Piller/Segan is just the icing on the cake!” she said.

Ardai said Joanna Tan was the heart of Gun Honey, and he was looking forward to seeing the character’s story being brought to life by Double Vision.

“I am a huge fan of their work on The Bridge and can’t wait to see what they have in store for Joanna.

“And the opportunity to work with Piller/Segan again is a joy: Working with Lloyd and his team to make Haven was an extraordinary experience,” Ardai said.

Gun Honey will be debuting its first issue on September 15 which will be published under Titan Comics with subsequent chapters following monthly and the compiled graphic novel coming out in 2022.

The graphic novel also features interior art by Malaysian illustrator Ang Hor Kheng as well as two pieces of cover art by prominent movie poster painter, Robert McGinnis who worked on the posters for previous James Bond films.