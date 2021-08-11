‘Love is Blind,’ ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘The Circle’: Netflix has launched a giant casting call!

Netflix has opened up online applications on its specialised site.Netflix has opened up online applications on its specialised site. — Picture via Twitter/Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 — Could you be Netflix’s next reality TV star? The streaming giant is actively looking for new candidates for its upcoming shows... online! As of now, interested parties can submit a TikTok-style video to try to join the adventure on Netflix. In all, 12 shows are looking for cast members. Here’s what you need to know.

Netflix wants “the real you.” On August 9, the US-based platform unveiled a very special appeal for applications to join its reality shows, all through a short video lasting a maximum of one minute: “But what I’m most excited about is the launch of the largest reality casting call ever. Starting today, we’re inviting fans to apply for their favourite type of Netflix reality shows on NetflixReality.com,” announced Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix.

The American giant has opened applications for 12 of its reality shows. Whether you’re a cooking buff, ready to tidy up and spruce up your home or looking for love, there’s something for everyone with Nailed It!, Queer Eye, The Circle, Love is Blind, Dream Home Makeover, Floor Is Lava, Roaring Twenties, Get Organised with The Home Edit, Too Hot to Handle, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, The American Barbecue Showdown, and Indian Matchmaking.

Tiktok-style short application videos

The largest casting call ever organised by the streaming platform but there are certain conditions. Candidates have to be at least 18 years old and live in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom or Ireland.

Would-be candidates in other countries will have to wait. To try your luck and maybe see yourself on Netflix, it’s first necessary to send a video of one minute or less, similar to the format of TikTok: “No ring light, no glam. Just. Be. You,” emphasises Netflix.

Applicants will be able to choose to submit their video for one or more programmes and may see themselves being contacted later for future seasons or right now.

Note that Netflix has renewed The Circle for a fourth and fifth season, as well as Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown for their second seasons. The streaming platform also unveiled a new programme with Roaring Twenties that will bring together twenty-somethings in Austin, Texas living together in search of love and success. — ETX Studio