US rock band The Offspring drops drummer for refusing to be vaccinated

The Offspring have dropped their drummer, Pete Parada from the band due to him being unvaccinated. ― Picture via Instagram/Pete Parada

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― American rock band The Offspring have dropped their drummer from the band for refusing to be vaccinated.

The announcement came from drummer Pete Parada himself who shared the statement via his Instagram.

“Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour.

“I mention this because you won’t be seeing me at these upcoming shows,” Parada wrote.

Parada who caught the virus last year said that he was advised by his doctor not to take the Covid-19 vaccine due to his Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

The American Food and Drug Administration had stated that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be associated with a small increased risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome though there have been no other links between the syndrome with other Covid-19 vaccines.

“I’m confident I’d be able to handle it (Covid-19) again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime.

“Unfortunately for me (and my family — who are hoping to keep me around a bit longer) the risks outweigh the benefits,” he said.

With the Delta variant, there have been increasing requirements from concert organisers to corporations requiring people in the US to take the vaccine.

Parada expressed that he does not support ‘those with the most power’ dictating medical procedures towards others, referring to the governments, corporations, and employers.

It is still unclear whether Parada was dropped permanently or temporarily from the band.

“I have no negative feelings toward my band.

“They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same. Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it!”

The Offspring is kicking off their tour across the United States and Europe with their first concert happening this Sunday in Los Angeles which has sold out.

Parada joined The Offspring back in 2007 and performed in their latest album Let the Bad Times Roll.

The Offspring earned fame in late 90’s with their hits Pretty Fly (For a White Guy) and The Kids Aren’t Alright.