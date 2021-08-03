BTS-themed vaccination drive in Indonesia held to encourage more to get their jabs

A citizen posing in the vaccination centre with a backdrop featuring the Korean boyband. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― A BTS-inspired vaccination exercise was organised in Jakarta last Saturday to encourage fans and the general public to get their vaccinations.

Indonesian fans of K-pop group BTS known as ‘Senyum Army’, organised the vaccination programme in Jakarta’s Convention Centre, which featured an art exhibition.

The art exhibition named ‘Stay Gold’ featured images of the boy band..

‘Senyum Army’ told CNN Indonesia that the programme was free of charge for all aged 12 and above.

Citizens were required to bring their Indonesian identity cards to get their vaccines.

Leader Selly Wilson said the fans acknowledged the effort by the government in ramping up vaccination rates to protect families and friends.

“We had the programme so that citizens and the BTS Army will be protected against the virus.

“We hope that the vaccination rate will help curb the spread of Covid-19 and that all programmes and activities will be reopened soon.”