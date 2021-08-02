Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s childhood home in Washington to be turned into a landmark

The childhood home of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in Washington will be turned into a landmark. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The childhood home of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in Washington will be turned into a landmark following approval from the Archaeology and Historic Preservation Department.

The New York Post reported that fans will be able to travel back in time to see the house — a modest 139.4 square metres home — where the iconic rock star grew up.

Cobain lived in the one-and-a-half-story house at Aberdeen from 1968 to 1984.

The current owner of the home Lee Bacon said he was “90 to 95 per cent complete” in re-creating the house and returning it to its prime vintage state.

While neighbourhood zoning regulations prevent the residence from becoming a full-time museum, Bacon is looking into ways to open the home for the occasional private tour.

“Our goal is to make the house a tribute project to Kurt’s early life and career, with museum detail,” he reportedly said.

Bacon and his wife Danielle had purchased the home from the Cobain family in 2018 for US$225,000 (RM950,737).

Cobain’s sister Kim, who is also getting a say in the exhibit’s display said she enjoyed being involved and providing her input.

“I am very happy and supportive that Lee and Dani took this on three years ago,” she added.

Also in the works is a plaque for the front of the house, which Bacon feels will be especially important as time moves further away from Nirvana’s height of stardom and Cobain’s 1994 death.

“We have to write it for someone in the future, 20 years from now, who wants to learn about Kurt,” Bacon said.

“We want it to be for someone who doesn’t know who he was or the contributions he made.”

Cobain, who was married to singer-songwriter Courtney Love, committed suicide on April 5, 1994.