Meet the music world's latest label, Gibson Records

The former Gun 'N' Roses guitarist Slash will release his next album in 2022 with Gibson Records. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 28 ― For 127 years, music fans have known Gibson for its guitars. But that's about to change. The American manufacturer has just announced the creation of its own independent record label, with guitarist Slash as its first signing.

This new record label “will work with Gibson artists to produce, record, and promote their music to fans around the world.” The first artist to join the label is none other than British-American guitarist Slash. The 56-year-old rocker will release his next album with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators with the help of Gibson Records. It will be the follow-up to Living the Dream, which Slash released in 2018 on his own label, Snakepit Records.

“It's an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” said the musician and songwriter. “It's a zenith in our partnership, for sure. And having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect.”

This upcoming release has also been made possible by the signing of a strategic partnership between Gibson Records and BMG (Bertelsmann Music Group). In recent years, the subsidiary of Germany's Bertelsmann has made similar deals with independent labels such as Union Square, Mute, Sanctuary, Vagrant, S-Curve, Rise, RBC and, most recently, Intertwine.

For Cesar Gueikian, president of Gibson Brands, the launch of Gibson Records is an obvious choice for the American electric guitar giant. “Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history. Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist friendly partnership,” he said.

And he's not the only one who thinks so. Yamaha launched the Yamaha Entertainment Group label in 2012 with an album by London band Leogun. Four other artists have since joined the label, namely Nathan East, Pull Start Rockets, Jason Webb and Frederic Chih. ― ETX Studio